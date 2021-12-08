Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

SFIX stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

