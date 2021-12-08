Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Truist dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.