Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stitch Fix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

