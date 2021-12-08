STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($50.00).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded up €2.38 ($2.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.40 ($49.89). 2,732,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.