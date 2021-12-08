Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 8th (AEXAY, AIQUY, ALLE, ASX, AVASF, AVAV, AWR, BASFY, BDX, CMPUY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 8th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Get Atos SE alerts:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.