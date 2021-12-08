Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 580,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,227% compared to the average daily volume of 24,931 call options.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,197. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.