Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Idera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,031% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

IDRA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 330,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

