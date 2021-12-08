Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Idera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,031% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.
IDRA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 330,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
