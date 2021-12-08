Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lightwave Logic Call Options (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 1,225 call options.

Lightwave Logic stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 2,538,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,944. Lightwave Logic has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $73,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

