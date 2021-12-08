Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.72 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,037 shares of company stock worth $8,543,833. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.