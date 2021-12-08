Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,919 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

