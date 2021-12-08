Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invitation Homes Call Options (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,402 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the average daily volume of 579 call options.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 3,578,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

