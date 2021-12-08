Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Call Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 104,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,066% compared to the typical volume of 4,809 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 2,940,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.31%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

