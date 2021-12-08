Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $763.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

