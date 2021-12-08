StoneX Group Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $171.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.