StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Glenn Henry Stevens Buys 2,500 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SNEX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

