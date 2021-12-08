StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Glenn Henry Stevens Buys 2,500 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SNEX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.