StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Shares Down 0.5%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.27. 145,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 130,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

