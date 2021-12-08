Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

