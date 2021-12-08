StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $439,759.77 and approximately $50.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,462,688,868 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

