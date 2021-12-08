Strs Ohio Acquires 5,856 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $94,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

