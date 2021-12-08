Strs Ohio Acquires 89,315 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock valued at $660,162,824. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

