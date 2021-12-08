Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

