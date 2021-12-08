Strs Ohio Buys 4,658 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $101,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

