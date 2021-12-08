Strs Ohio Buys 7,078 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

