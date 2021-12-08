Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NYSE:ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

