Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $77,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

