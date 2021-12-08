Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584,409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $139,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

