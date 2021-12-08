Strs Ohio Has $129.28 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 2.33% of Owl Rock Capital worth $129,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $136,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

