Strs Ohio Has $141.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $141,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $318,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,711.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,775.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,719.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

