Strs Ohio Has $146.33 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $146,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

