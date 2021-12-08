Strs Ohio Has $148.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $148,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.