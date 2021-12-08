Strs Ohio Has $80.15 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $80,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

