Strs Ohio Purchases 24,188 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $171,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.