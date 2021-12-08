Strs Ohio Purchases 92,250 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 6.97% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $112,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 341,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $5,066,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $3,260,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

