Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $181,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

