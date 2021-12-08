Strs Ohio Sells 284,160 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $89,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.