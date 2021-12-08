Strs Ohio Sells 29,935 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $110,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 36,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.