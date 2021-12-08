Strs Ohio Sells 33,984 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $164,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

