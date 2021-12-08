Strs Ohio Sells 46,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,977 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $142,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.