Strs Ohio Sells 51,214 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $131,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

