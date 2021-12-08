Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 120,659 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $146,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 378,831 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

