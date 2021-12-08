S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,750.25

S&U plc (LON:SUS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,750.25 ($36.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,560 ($33.95). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($35.41), with a volume of 8,416 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £324.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a current ratio of 39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,817.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,750.25.

Get S&U alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £57,600 ($76,382.44).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.