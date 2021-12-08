Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.22. Summer Infant shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.