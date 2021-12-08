Summer Road Llc Buys 55,600 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 571,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

