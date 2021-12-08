Sumokoin Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $48,196.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.10 or 0.00412802 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,666,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,966,498 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.