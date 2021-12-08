Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660,503 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.23% of Sun Communities worth $264,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.