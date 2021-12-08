SUN (old) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058246 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

