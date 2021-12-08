SUN Price Hits $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.08 or 0.08654884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00082135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,414.15 or 1.00395967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

