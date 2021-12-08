Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.88

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.88 and traded as high as C$32.08. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$31.70, with a volume of 15,626,108 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.88.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

