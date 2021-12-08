Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Insider Michael Wann Sells 100,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 385,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

