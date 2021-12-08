SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $610.10 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $610.10 million and approximately $69.25 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015048 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018923 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.